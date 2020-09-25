Back

IMM, JCube & Westgate have sales of up to 90% from Oct. 1-4 including Nike, Kiehl's & Coach

Time to shop.

Fasiha Nazren | September 25, 2020, 04:58 PM

Here's another reason why west side is best side.

Up to 90% off

From Oct. 1 to 4, three CapitaLand malls in the West --  IMM, JCube and Westgate -- will have a mega sale event with up to 90 per cent off selected brands.

IMM

The largest outlet mall in Singapore will have an extra 10 to 30 per cent off sale items at over 70 participating outlet stores.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of the participating brands:

  • Adidas

  • Bath and Body Works

  • Calvin Klein

  • Coach

  • Cole Haan

  • Converse

  • Ecco

  • Fila

  • FitFlop

  • Furla

  • Geox

  • Kate Spade New York

  • Michael Kors

  • New Balance

  • Nike

  • Puma

  • Sacoor

  • Samsonite

  • Timberland

  • Tumi

  • Under Armour

  • Victoria's Secret

Westgate

Westgate will be offering deals for skincare, makeup and fragrance brands.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of the beauty brands:

  • Clarins

  • Jurlique

  • Kiehl's

  • Sulwhasoo

  • Yves Rocher

Home furnishing brands like Hooga and Spotlight will also have special offers during the sales period.

JCube

JCube will be offering a 1-for-1 admission ticket worth S$18 to The Rink.

For the uninitiated, The Rink is Singapore's first and only Olympic-sized ice skating rink.

During this period, enrichment centres at JCube will also be having special deals.

These centres include:

  • EduFirst Learning Centre

  • Dancepointe Academy

  • Seimpi Education

  • Speech Academy Asia

Shoppers can also receive S$50 eCapitaVouchers and a 1-for-1 admission ticket to The Rink with a minimum spend of S$300 at IMM.

Shoppers who spend at least S$150 at JCube or Westgate, on the other hand, can receive S$20 eCapitaVouchers and a 1-for-1 admission ticket to The Rink.

Online sale

The sale is also available online via eCapitaMall.com.

Shoppers can enjoy S$30 off purchases with a minimum spend of S$60 at participating brands with the promo code WEST30.

Top image from Google Maps and @cxnd.lxm on Instagram.

