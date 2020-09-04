IKEA S'pore selling salted egg wings, cutlet from Sep. 7 & crayfish dish for a limited time

IKEA will be introducing a new menu including salted egg chicken wings and breaded chicken cutlet in Singapore from Sep. 7 to Nov. 30, 2020.
A crayfish in dill brine dish will also be made available from now till Sep. 30, 2020.
Here's what to look out for:
Salted egg chicken wings (S$9.50)
IKEA will be bringing back the salted egg chicken wings from Sep. 7 to Nov. 30, 2020. Six wings will be priced at S$9.50.
It features salted egg sauce, chopped chilli padi and curry leaves. The salted egg chicken wings were previously available at IKEA in 2019.
Breaded chicken cutlet with salted egg sauce (S$8.90)
The furniture store will also be introducing breaded chicken cutlet with salted egg sauce (S$8.90) at its cafe from Sep. 7 to Nov. 30, 2020.
This was also previously available at IKEA.
Crayfish in dill brine (S$5)
As for crayfish in dill brine, it will be offered for a limited time from now till Sep. 30, 2020.
Five pieces will be priced at S$5.
View the full menu here.
Related article:
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photo via @but.i.digest on Instagram and IKEA Singapore
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.