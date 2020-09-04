Back

IKEA S'pore selling salted egg wings, cutlet from Sep. 7 & crayfish dish for a limited time

Siti Hawa | September 04, 2020, 11:25 AM

IKEA will be introducing a new menu including salted egg chicken wings and breaded chicken cutlet in Singapore from Sep. 7 to Nov. 30, 2020.

A crayfish in dill brine dish will also be made available from now till Sep. 30, 2020.

Here's what to look out for:

Salted egg chicken wings (S$9.50)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

IKEA will be bringing back the salted egg chicken wings from Sep. 7 to Nov. 30, 2020. Six wings will be priced at S$9.50.

It features salted egg sauce, chopped chilli padi and curry leaves. The salted egg chicken wings were previously available at IKEA in 2019.

Photo via @but.i.digest on Instagram

Breaded chicken cutlet with salted egg sauce (S$8.90)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

The furniture store will also be introducing breaded chicken cutlet with salted egg sauce (S$8.90) at its cafe from Sep. 7 to Nov. 30, 2020.

This was also previously available at IKEA.

Crayfish in dill brine (S$5)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

As for crayfish in dill brine, it will be offered for a limited time from now till Sep. 30, 2020.

Five pieces will be priced at S$5.

View the full menu here.

