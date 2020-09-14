Back

Over 53,000 sachets of chewing tobacco seized by ICA, 5 M'sian lorry drivers arrested

Five male Malaysian drivers were detained for further investigations.

Jane Zhang | September 14, 2020, 04:06 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers discovered more than 53,000 sachets of chewing tobacco from five arriving Malaysia-registered bowser lorries, or water tanker trucks, at Tuas Checkpoint.

Packages hidden in engine compartments and bed bunks

On Sep. 7, around 6:45am, ICA officers directed two arriving Malaysia-registered bowser lorries for further checks, according to a joint press release by ICA and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (Sep. 14).

During the course of checks, officers uncovered black packages containing sachets of chewing tobacco, hidden in the engine compartments and drivers' cabin bed bunks of the bowser lorries.

Photo via ICA.

Photo via ICA.

Photo via ICA.

Photo via ICA.

After these sachets of chewing tobacco were found, ICA officers stepped up checks on other bowser lorries waiting in line for clearance.

Additional packages containing chewing tobacco were uncovered in three more arriving Malaysia-registered bowser lorries.

In total, ICA officers uncovered 26 packages containing 53,249 sachets of chewing tobacco in the five bowser lorries.

Photo via ICA.

Photo via ICA.

Five male Malaysian drivers arrested

The seized chewing tobacco was handed over to the HSA.

All five male Malaysian drivers were detained by HSA for further investigations.

Photo via ICA.

The import and sale of chewing tobacco is prohibited in Singapore. All imported chewing tobacco will be seized and confiscated.

Anyone convicted for the first offence of importing chewing tobacco is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

For second and subsequent offences, anyone found guilty faces a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

ICA and HSA said that the public is strongly advised not to purchase prohibited tobacco products, nor to bring prohibited tobacco products into Singapore.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale, or offer for sale of prohibited tobacco products can submit a report using the online form.

Alternatively, they can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours — 9am to 5:30pm from Monday to Friday.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via ICA.

'Anak Malaysia' logo mistaken for 'Anal Malaysia' due to poor font choice, apologies issued

The company that approved poster promised to 'check at least 50 times' next time.

September 14, 2020, 03:52 PM

48 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 14, no community cases

Today's numbers.

September 14, 2020, 03:33 PM

3 companies in S'pore offering 150 or more jobs to retrenched SIA Group employees

Some of those laid off can be absorbed into other industries.

September 14, 2020, 03:26 PM

Yoshihide Suga wins party election to become next PM of Japan

His win comes without surprise, as Abe's right-hand man.

September 14, 2020, 03:12 PM

S'pore food deliveryman apologises repeatedly after breaking plant pot, resident tells him not to worry

A little kindness goes a long way.

September 14, 2020, 03:08 PM

Family members looking for missing 90-year-old man with dementia, last seen around Highland Road

Appeal for help.

September 14, 2020, 02:02 PM

MP Patrick Tay shows 10-year breakdown of PMET employment figures for S'pore citizens, PRs & non-residents

Raw data.

September 14, 2020, 02:02 PM

Sungei Buloh almost turned into agrotech park in 1986 but President Wee Kim Wee paid a visit

It all started with a group of curious, plucky birdwatchers who stumbled upon this hidden gem.

September 14, 2020, 02:01 PM

Johor looking to build S$9.9 million air-conditioned Causeway pedestrian walkway

Singapore has reportedly expressed interest as well.

September 14, 2020, 01:46 PM

Foodpanda m'cyclist hit by car trying to exit CTE slip road but doesn't & drives off

The Foodpanda rider is appealing for witnesses with more footage of the incident.

September 14, 2020, 01:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.