Over 53,000 sachets of chewing tobacco seized by ICA, 5 M'sian lorry drivers arrested

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers discovered more than 53,000 sachets of chewing tobacco from five arriving Malaysia-registered bowser lorries, or water tanker trucks, at Tuas Checkpoint.

Packages hidden in engine compartments and bed bunks

On Sep. 7, around 6:45am, ICA officers directed two arriving Malaysia-registered bowser lorries for further checks, according to a joint press release by ICA and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (Sep. 14).

During the course of checks, officers uncovered black packages containing sachets of chewing tobacco, hidden in the engine compartments and drivers' cabin bed bunks of the bowser lorries.

After these sachets of chewing tobacco were found, ICA officers stepped up checks on other bowser lorries waiting in line for clearance.

Additional packages containing chewing tobacco were uncovered in three more arriving Malaysia-registered bowser lorries.

In total, ICA officers uncovered 26 packages containing 53,249 sachets of chewing tobacco in the five bowser lorries.

Five male Malaysian drivers arrested

The seized chewing tobacco was handed over to the HSA.

All five male Malaysian drivers were detained by HSA for further investigations.

The import and sale of chewing tobacco is prohibited in Singapore. All imported chewing tobacco will be seized and confiscated.

Anyone convicted for the first offence of importing chewing tobacco is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

For second and subsequent offences, anyone found guilty faces a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

ICA and HSA said that the public is strongly advised not to purchase prohibited tobacco products, nor to bring prohibited tobacco products into Singapore.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale, or offer for sale of prohibited tobacco products can submit a report using the online form.

Alternatively, they can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours — 9am to 5:30pm from Monday to Friday.

Top photos via ICA.