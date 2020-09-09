Back

Hong Kong police defend manhandling girl, 12, during protests

Three grown adults vs one girl.

Belmont Lay | September 09, 2020, 01:03 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A male police officer tackled a 12-year-old girl in Hong Kong and pinned her to the ground during anti-government protests on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Footage of the incident was shared widely online as an example of police using excessive force.

The young girl was not among nearly 300 people arrested that day, but images of her being manhandled on the streets of Mong Kok angered advocates for women’s and children’s rights.

What scene showed

The scene involving the 12-year-old girl was caught on video and circulated online.

At least two videos from different angles showed her trying to run from police on Sai Yeung Choi Street South.

But one officer grabbed her and pinned her to the ground with his knee after she bolted.

Others rushed in to subdue her.

She was later fined for violating social-distancing rules, along with her brother.

It is not known why she ran in the first place.

Police explanation

In a statement released later, police said she was acting “suspicious”, SCMP said.

A police force insider said the girl and her brother were briefly held, along with six others, after repeated warnings to disperse.

However, the girl gave a different version of events during press interviews.

She said she was merely there to buy painting tools.

More police force used

Police estimated about 1,000 people took part in the illegal protest, SCMP reported.

A total of 289 arrests were made.

Another force insider said officers adopted a strategy of intervening more quickly and taking resolute action to stop large crowds from forming on Sunday, SCMP reported.

Mass arrest was “appropriate” and “necessary”, the insider said, as well as in accordance with prima facie evidence.

During the rally in Kowloon on Sunday, police unleashed rounds of pepper balls and pepper spray.

Plain-clothes officers wrestled demonstrators to the ground, as protesters threw water bottles at police wielding batons who went after those in the crowd.

The response has been taken as a show of extra force during a disturbance much smaller than what regularly occurred during 2019's social unrest.

Earlier incident

During a previous rally on Aug. 31, officers had knocked over a pregnant woman just a few blocks away.

She was dragged to the ground on Argyle Street by a group of officers and hit by pepper spray being used near her.

Police later said officers were unaware she was pregnant, and they were deeply concerned about the incident, South China Morning Post reported.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via

S'pore art tour that visits people's homes sees funding reduced by 80% but plans digital show to tell new stories

The team has been re-planning its 2020 programme but it is still hopeful to conduct house tours again soon.

September 09, 2020, 09:55 AM

Senior counsels & NUS prof join Sengkang Town Council independent panel to handle ongoing court appeals

SKTC chairman He Ting Ru previously promised to ensure the PRPTC lawsuit will be handled fairly.

September 09, 2020, 12:26 AM

First 14 visitors from New Zealand & Brunei touch down at Changi Airport on Sept. 8, 2020

Let's see how it goes.

September 08, 2020, 11:54 PM

13 men charged for gathering & chanting gang slogans at funeral along Circuit Rd

They had done so to show off their secret society affiliation.

September 08, 2020, 11:05 PM

Food courts at [email protected] & NTU North Spine among places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

No new cases in community.

September 08, 2020, 10:53 PM

26-year-old S'porean living in the Arctic feels it's the safest place from Covid-19 pandemic

No Covid-19 cases at all up there, according to the WHO.

September 08, 2020, 07:56 PM

S'pore-based app offers on-demand islandwide delivery for over 500 popular local F&B brands

New users will even get S$3 off their first two orders.

September 08, 2020, 07:53 PM

S$360,000 worth of cannabis & crystal meth, parang & karambit knives seized in raid

Three Malaysians and two Singaporeans were arrested.

September 08, 2020, 07:24 PM

China is first major economy to return to growth during Covid-19 pandemic: Xi Jinping

Xi also said Beijing's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has saved 'tens of millions of lives'.

September 08, 2020, 06:50 PM

90-year-old among 19 people being investigated for illegal gambling at Redhill

15 men and four women, aged between 46 and 90, are assisting with investigations.

September 08, 2020, 06:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.