S'pore home baker hangs food on her door for customer to collect, later finds it half-eaten at stairwell

One home baker in Singapore has taken to Facebook to share a lesson learnt, after an incident of self-collection of her baked goods went wrong.

Hung order on her gate

The baker behind Mary's Delights, who bakes various treats like desserts, cakes and chocolates from her home in Sembawang, shared on Sep. 25 an incident with a particular customer.

The customer was supposed to directly collect her order from the baker's front door at 3pm.

However, the customer was delayed at the last minute.

The baker also revealed that she was unable to wait for the customer as she had to pick up her child at 4pm.

She decided to hang the order on the gate, believing that the collection would go smoothly.

After all, in her nine years of operating this business, "all self-collection has been a breeze".

Half-eaten and discarded

That was unfortunately, not to be.

At 4:50pm, she noticed that the order was gone from her gate, and assumed that the customer had already collected it.

Until the customer messaged her to inform her that she was on the way to collect her order.

Realising that another passer-by must have swiped her goods, the baker frantically ran out of her house to look for it, and subsequently found it half-eaten at the stairwell.

From the baker's photos, the various tubs of baked good all appear to have been opened before, and were discarded on the parapet.

As well as in other weird locations.

The baker shared her sorrow about the incident, and highlighted that it was not about the money she had to refund the customer.

"Its not abt the refund i have to make... its my integrity as a seller. And my customer have an event too. Im terribly sorry for her. So its a lesson learnt today..." "Sigh. Who in d right state of mind would do such a thing with foods??"

She shared that following this incident, she would be stricter about the self-collection option — customers should collect their orders only at the allocated time slot.

Running a home baking business isn't easy

In a subsequent Facebook post, the baker shared the hardships of running this line of business, and that it's not easy juggling this while caring for her three children.

She explained that she bakes in her free time when her children are at school, or at night after her children are asleep.

She also wondered aloud what the culprit's motivations were.

"I believe in earning rezeki yg halal (making a livelihood) thru my own hard work. And to see it being destroyed right beside my hse... and its also me having to clean up the destroyed foods too.. subhanallah.. it breaks my heart. If u want to take it away.. d least is go far away and let me think tht u enjoy having it... rather than to see it being eaten half and d other half being splattered ard. Whats yr motive?? To hurt me? That...... im speechless."

However, the baker said that she still forgave the culprit for his or her misdeeds, and ultimately thanked her customers for being understanding.

Top photo from Mary's Delights / FB