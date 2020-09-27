Back

S'pore home baker hangs food on her door for customer to collect, later finds it half-eaten at stairwell

Why would anyone do this?

Ashley Tan | September 27, 2020, 02:41 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

One home baker in Singapore has taken to Facebook to share a lesson learnt, after an incident of self-collection of her baked goods went wrong.

Hung order on her gate

The baker behind Mary's Delights, who bakes various treats like desserts, cakes and chocolates from her home in Sembawang, shared on Sep. 25 an incident with a particular customer.

The customer was supposed to directly collect her order from the baker's front door at 3pm.

However, the customer was delayed at the last minute.

The baker also revealed that she was unable to wait for the customer as she had to pick up her child at 4pm.

She decided to hang the order on the gate, believing that the collection would go smoothly.

After all, in her nine years of operating this business, "all self-collection has been a breeze".

Half-eaten and discarded

That was unfortunately, not to be.

At 4:50pm, she noticed that the order was gone from her gate, and assumed that the customer had already collected it.

Until the customer messaged her to inform her that she was on the way to collect her order.

Realising that another passer-by must have swiped her goods, the baker frantically ran out of her house to look for it, and subsequently found it half-eaten at the stairwell.

Photo from Mary's Delights / FB

From the baker's photos, the various tubs of baked good all appear to have been opened before, and were discarded on the parapet.

Photo from Mary's Delights / FB

As well as in other weird locations.

Photo from Mary's Delights / FB

The baker shared her sorrow about the incident, and highlighted that it was not about the money she had to refund the customer.

"Its not abt the refund i have to make... its my integrity as a seller. And my customer have an event too. Im terribly sorry for her. So its a lesson learnt today..."

"Sigh. Who in d right state of mind would do such a thing with foods??"

She shared that following this incident, she would be stricter about the self-collection option — customers should collect their orders only at the allocated time slot.

Running a home baking business isn't easy

In a subsequent Facebook post, the baker shared the hardships of running this line of business, and that it's not easy juggling this while caring for her three children.

She explained that she bakes in her free time when her children are at school, or at night after her children are asleep.

She also wondered aloud what the culprit's motivations were.

"I believe in earning rezeki yg halal (making a livelihood) thru my own hard work. And to see it being destroyed right beside my hse... and its also me having to clean up the destroyed foods too.. subhanallah.. it breaks my heart. If u want to take it away.. d least is go far away and let me think tht u enjoy having it... rather than to see it being eaten half and d other half being splattered ard. Whats yr motive?? To hurt me? That...... im speechless."

However, the baker said that she still forgave the culprit for his or her misdeeds, and ultimately thanked her customers for being understanding.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Mary's Delights / FB

Nando's M'sia just greeted everyone Happy Chinese New Year of the Rat on Sep. 27, 2020

Welcome to the new year where everyone can potentially catch a flu and die because someone ate a bat.

September 27, 2020, 02:15 PM

'Enough is enough!': China envoy attacks US at UN Security Council over Covid-19 handling

Tit-for-tat.

September 27, 2020, 01:48 PM

Thousands of unmasked protesters, who don't believe Covid-19 is deadly, clash with police in London

Masses gathered without masks on.

September 27, 2020, 01:08 PM

Jollibee S'pore giving free reusable mask with every purchase of S$12 2pc chicken & spaghetti meal

Use the mask to cover your fried chicken-stained mouth.

September 27, 2020, 12:37 PM

Rat sniffed out 39 land mines in Cambodia, awarded gold medal for bravery

A hero.

September 27, 2020, 12:10 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan to UN: No nation safe until everyone is safe from Covid-19 together

First time in history the UN General Assembly holding its annual session virtually.

September 27, 2020, 11:57 AM

Twitter user who tried to cancel Xiaxue now embroiled in legal proceedings

Messy.

September 27, 2020, 11:33 AM

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, dies in apparent suicide

Tragic.

September 27, 2020, 11:24 AM

S'pore man shares experience of family life marked by poverty, bankruptcy & alcoholism

Stories of Us: Muhammad Shawal Bin Jumari lived through it all in a one-room rental flat, before one day deciding that something had to be done.

September 27, 2020, 11:19 AM

Sorry, but do we really need PW as an A-level subject to learn how to do projects?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 27, 2020, 11:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.