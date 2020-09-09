Back

ICA officers find 4 gun replicas & accessories at Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station

Whoa.

Syahindah Ishak | September 09, 2020, 06:45 PM

Four gun replicas and accessories were uncovered at Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station on Sep. 6.

Were declared as toys and household items

According to a Facebook post by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), anomalies were noticed in the scanned images of a container with a consolidated consignment declared as toys and household items.

ICA officers then conducted "unstuffing operations" at the importer’s premise.

They uncovered four gun replicas and accessories:

Image from ICA/Facebook

The case was referred to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for investigations.

ICA added in their Facebook post:

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security. The same method of concealment may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore.

The ICA will continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands."

You can view ICA's full post here:

Top image from ICA/Facebook.

