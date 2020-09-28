Map shows S'pore Grab driver travel 23km to pick passenger for S$6 ride, passenger cancels

A woman recently cancelled a Grab trip after noticing that the driver would have to travel 23km to get to where she was to pick her up.

In a Facebook post shared to Complaint Singapore, Joyce Zhuang said she had booked a Grabcar from somewhere in Sembawang.

Her trip fee was S$6.

The driver, who was coming from town, was approximately 29 minutes away according to a screenshot shared by Zhuang.

Zhuang said she texted the driver, who allegedly told her that this is not the first time he has been assigned such jobs.

She claimed that she eventually cancelled the trip so the driver would not have to drive 23km just to "send her somewhere nearby".

Zhuang also clarified in the comments section of the post that she was not charged any fees, presumably because she had cancelled within the five-minute window.

In response to her post, some commenters pointed out that it could be a glitch in the Grab app or a problem with the driver's GPS.

The question was then: Why did the driver accept such a job in the first place?

Some suggested that it is likely he enabled the Auto Accept feature, as drivers are disincentivised for opting out.

As of July 2020, drivers who opt-out of the Auto Accept feature will no longer be eligible for the Grab Performance Rebate and Locations to Avoid Feature.

Additionally, Grab also has a far pick-up bonus of S$3 for drivers if the trip fulfils certain requirements.

The radius of this far pick-up feature, however, is unclear.

We have reached out to Grab for their comment on the matter.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Joyce Zhuang/FB