Back

Parang, baseball bat, 'Karambit' knife & S$410,000 worth of drugs seized in Geylang raid

Officers then had to use "necessary force" to subdue both of the suspects.

Matthias Ang | September 04, 2020, 05:19 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Two Singaporean males, aged 28 and 43, were arrested on Sep. 3, at a residential unit in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 27, for suspected drug activities.

A total of around S$410,000 worth of drugs, cash amounting to S$15,830, and a parang knife, a "Karambit" knife and a baseball bat were seized from the unit.

The drugs consisted of about 1,302g of ‘Ice’, around 56g of heroin, 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets and seven ‘Ecstasy’ tablets.

Source: CNB

Source: CNB

Source: CNB

Both suspects put a violent struggle

A press release by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) further highlighted that both suspects also put up a violent struggle during the joint operation conducted by both CNB and the police.

At the time of the raid, forced entry had to be used as the one of the men had refused to heed the orders of the officers to open the door.

Officers then had to use "necessary force" to subdue both of the suspects.

Afterwards, a search was conducted which revealed the drugs, cash, weapons and numerous drug paraphernalia.

Amount of "Ice" found can feed 744 abusers for a week

With regard to the 1,302 grams of "Ice", it was discovered in the form of a bundle containing about 1,103g of the substance and an additional 29 packets that amounted to about 199g in total.

According to CNB, the total amount of "Ice" is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 744 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing, with the Police also investigating the two men for possession of offensive weapons.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image collage from CNB

Use S'pore's tax-collecting capability to give out social assistance too: WP MP Gerald Giam

'The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members,' Giam said.

September 04, 2020, 05:17 PM

MOT: S$50 public transport voucher application extended till Jan. 31, 2021

Eligible households now have more time to apply for the vouchers at CCs.

September 04, 2020, 05:04 PM

No public transport fare increase this year amidst economic downturn: Public Transport Council

At the same time, public transport operator continued to run trains and buses largely at pre-Covid frequencies.

September 04, 2020, 05:00 PM

Capitol S’pore's online mooncake fair has over 20 brands to shop from & free islandwide delivery till Oct.1

There are even additional discounts for SPH subscribers and DBS/POSB cardholders.

September 04, 2020, 04:54 PM

Former K-9 service dog dies at 15, spent last days visiting S'pore beaches in stroller

RIP Katja.

September 04, 2020, 04:29 PM

US professor says '那个' (nèi gè), sounds like n-word, gets placed on leave

The students claimed that his pronunciation affected their mental health and their ability to focus on their studies.

September 04, 2020, 04:15 PM

40 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 4, no new community cases

Here are today's numbers.

September 04, 2020, 04:12 PM

Govt agrees in-principle to live stream Parliament proceedings, but debate should be kept sober: Iswaran

It is on the members to maintain the decorum of the House.

September 04, 2020, 04:05 PM

Perverts on Carousell asking female sellers in S'pore to try on clothes & expose themselves

Always finding new ways to scam.

September 04, 2020, 03:41 PM

S$16 billion paid out under Jobs Support Scheme, supporting 2 million local workers: Heng Swee Keat

DPM Heng was responding to a question from WP's Louis Chua.

September 04, 2020, 02:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.