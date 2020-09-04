Parang, baseball bat, 'Karambit' knife & S$410,000 worth of drugs seized in Geylang raid

Two Singaporean males, aged 28 and 43, were arrested on Sep. 3, at a residential unit in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 27, for suspected drug activities.

A total of around S$410,000 worth of drugs, cash amounting to S$15,830, and a parang knife, a "Karambit" knife and a baseball bat were seized from the unit.

The drugs consisted of about 1,302g of ‘Ice’, around 56g of heroin, 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets and seven ‘Ecstasy’ tablets.

Both suspects put a violent struggle

A press release by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) further highlighted that both suspects also put up a violent struggle during the joint operation conducted by both CNB and the police.

At the time of the raid, forced entry had to be used as the one of the men had refused to heed the orders of the officers to open the door.

Officers then had to use "necessary force" to subdue both of the suspects.

Afterwards, a search was conducted which revealed the drugs, cash, weapons and numerous drug paraphernalia.

Amount of "Ice" found can feed 744 abusers for a week

With regard to the 1,302 grams of "Ice", it was discovered in the form of a bundle containing about 1,103g of the substance and an additional 29 packets that amounted to about 199g in total.

According to CNB, the total amount of "Ice" is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 744 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing, with the Police also investigating the two men for possession of offensive weapons.

Top image collage from CNB