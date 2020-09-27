Back

Jollibee S'pore giving free reusable mask with every purchase of S$12 2pc chicken & spaghetti meal

Use the mask to cover your fried chicken-stained mouth.

Ashley Tan | September 27, 2020, 12:37 PM

What's better than having a hearty meal of fast food, than a hearty meal of fast food with freebies?

Free mask

Jollibee Singapore will be giving away free limited edition reusable Jollibee face masks for every purchase of one of their Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti Super Value meal.

The meal comes with two pieces of chicken, a side of spaghetti, regular fries, coke, and a vanilla cup.

It costs S$12.

Photo from Jollibee Singapore / FB

The limited edition mask displays the Jollibee mascot and has the slogan "Have a Jolly Day".

It appears that the mask comes in black too, according to one customer's photo.

And as seen from the label, the mask is made of 100 per cent polyester.

Photo from Laila Borca / FB

This promotion is available at all Jollibee outlets in Singapore, and is only valid while stocks last.

Unfortunately, those who order Jollibee for delivery will not receive the mask as the promotion exists for dine-in and takeaway orders only.

Top photo from Jollibee Singapore / FB and Laila Borca / FB

