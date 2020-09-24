Free McDonald's frappe with any purchase from Sep. 24 to 27

McDonald's is offering a free small frappe with any purchase.

This promotion will run from Sep. 24 to 27 from 12pm to 11:55pm.

One can redeem the drink from the McDonald's app.

Here are some of the frappes available at McDonald's:

Mocha Frappe with Oreo Cookies

Caramel Frappe with Oreo Cookies

Mocha Frappe

Caramel Frappe

Minimum purchase of S$0.80

The deal, however, is not applicable for delivery or for McCafé counter beverages.

The deal is only valid with a minimum purchase of S$0.80.

It will be available at all stores in Singapore except for LIDO, NTU and polytechnic stores.

Top image from McDonald's app and @frollicking_foodie on Instagram.