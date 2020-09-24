Free McDonald's frappe with any purchase from Sep. 24 to 27

McDonald's is offering a free small frappe with any purchase.
This promotion will run from Sep. 24 to 27 from 12pm to 11:55pm.
One can redeem the drink from the McDonald's app.
Here are some of the frappes available at McDonald's:
- Mocha Frappe with Oreo Cookies
- Caramel Frappe with Oreo Cookies
- Mocha Frappe
- Caramel Frappe
View this post on Instagram
〰️McCafé〰️ Bought Chocolate Oreo Frappé from @mcdonaldsmccafe @mcdonaldsuae and it tasted more like a simple chocolate milk with no Oreo flavour. 💸Price- AED 13 ⭐️ Rate- 6/10 . . . . . . . #thefoodiedentist #foodbloggers #foodbloggerskarachi #foodbloggeruae #karachifoodbloggers #foodiesofkarachi #uaefoodie #uaefood #foodporn #foodphotography #foodie #foodgrams #foodbloggergiveaway #karachi #uae #uaefoodguide #uaerestaurants #uae🇦🇪 #uaefoodreview #uaefoodblogger #uaefoodies #abudhabi #photooftheday #instagood #picoftheday #lifeisgood #instapic #instadaily #instamood #mccafe
Minimum purchase of S$0.80
The deal, however, is not applicable for delivery or for McCafé counter beverages.
The deal is only valid with a minimum purchase of S$0.80.
It will be available at all stores in Singapore except for LIDO, NTU and polytechnic stores.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image from McDonald's app and @frollicking_foodie on Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.