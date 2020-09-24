Back

Free McDonald's frappe with any purchase from Sep. 24 to 27

Good things must share.

Fasiha Nazren | September 24, 2020, 05:34 PM

McDonald's is offering a free small frappe with any purchase.

This promotion will run from Sep. 24 to 27 from 12pm to 11:55pm.

One can redeem the drink from the McDonald's app.

Screenshot from McDonald's app.

Here are some of the frappes available at McDonald's:

  • Mocha Frappe with Oreo Cookies

  • Caramel Frappe with Oreo Cookies

  • Mocha Frappe

  • Caramel Frappe

Kapę.

〰️McCafé〰️ Bought Chocolate Oreo Frappé from @mcdonaldsmccafe @mcdonaldsuae and it tasted more like a simple chocolate milk with no Oreo flavour. 💸Price- AED 13 ⭐️ Rate- 6/10 . . . . . . . #thefoodiedentist #foodbloggers #foodbloggerskarachi #foodbloggeruae #karachifoodbloggers #foodiesofkarachi #uaefoodie #uaefood #foodporn #foodphotography #foodie #foodgrams #foodbloggergiveaway #karachi #uae #uaefoodguide #uaerestaurants #uae🇦🇪 #uaefoodreview #uaefoodblogger #uaefoodies #abudhabi #photooftheday #instagood #picoftheday #lifeisgood #instapic #instadaily #instamood #mccafe

Minimum purchase of S$0.80

The deal, however, is not applicable for delivery or for McCafé counter beverages.

The deal is only valid with a minimum purchase of S$0.80.

It will be available at all stores in Singapore except for LIDO, NTU and polytechnic stores.

Top image from McDonald's app and @frollicking_foodie on Instagram.

