Man in France blows up house while trying to swat fly

A man in France who tried to swat a fly in his house ended up blowing his place up instead.
Media reports reported that an 80-year-old man in Dordogene, France had caused an explosion in his house.
According to BBC, the man was in the process of tucking into his dinner.
A fly though wouldn't let up, buzzing endlessly around the octogenarian.
The man had enough, and took up his handy electric fly swatter.
Unbeknownst to him, there was a gas canister leak in his kitchen at the time.
He swatted, and the house exploded.
French media, however, reported that the man somehow only escaped with a burnt hand.
The kitchen was destroyed, and the roof was damaged as well.
According to French media, the fly's fate is unknown.
Image from Getty
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.