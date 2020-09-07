Man in France blows up house while trying to swat fly

A man in France who tried to swat a fly in his house ended up blowing his place up instead.

Media reports reported that an 80-year-old man in Dordogene, France had caused an explosion in his house.

According to BBC, the man was in the process of tucking into his dinner.

A fly though wouldn't let up, buzzing endlessly around the octogenarian.

The man had enough, and took up his handy electric fly swatter.

Unbeknownst to him, there was a gas canister leak in his kitchen at the time.

He swatted, and the house exploded.

French media, however, reported that the man somehow only escaped with a burnt hand.

The kitchen was destroyed, and the roof was damaged as well.

According to French media, the fly's fate is unknown.

Image from Getty