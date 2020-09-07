Back

Man in France blows up house while trying to swat fly

Unbeknownst to him, there was a gas canister leak in his kitchen at the time.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 07, 2020, 04:47 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A man in France who tried to swat a fly in his house ended up blowing his place up instead.

Media reports reported that an 80-year-old man in Dordogene, France had caused an explosion in his house.

According to BBC, the man was in the process of tucking into his dinner.

A fly though wouldn't let up, buzzing endlessly around the octogenarian.

The man had enough, and took up his handy electric fly swatter.

Unbeknownst to him, there was a gas canister leak in his kitchen at the time.

He swatted, and the house exploded.

French media, however, reported that the man somehow only escaped with a burnt hand.

The kitchen was destroyed, and the roof was damaged as well.

According to French media, the fly's fate is unknown.

Image from Getty

I snagged a 60-minute full-body massage & a permanent hair removal session for just S$40

Tropika Club also offers free cancellation up to four hours before your booking.

September 07, 2020, 06:32 PM

Moses Lim: 'I was blacklisted by Mediacorp for 4 years for refusing to sign a contract'

The contract would have potentially barred him from working overseas, he said.

September 07, 2020, 06:16 PM

Captain of amateur football team jailed for head-butting opponent in friendly match at East Spring Secondary

The incident happened on Feb. 17, 2019.

September 07, 2020, 06:02 PM

Virtual previews of mid-autumn lanterns & online performances at Gardens by the Bay from Sep. 18 to Oct. 4

You can see the displays on-site or online.

September 07, 2020, 05:09 PM

22-year-old woman missing for 3 days found unconscious in Bukit Batok Little Guilin

Little Guilin is approximately 20 minutes away from their home.

September 07, 2020, 04:34 PM

S'pore economy predicted to shrink 6% in 2020

Latest sensing.

September 07, 2020, 04:24 PM

STB accepting applications for business events with up to 250 attendees from Oct. 1

A travel insurance product for for inbound travellers will also be developed.

September 07, 2020, 04:17 PM

22 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 7, 1 case in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,044.

September 07, 2020, 03:44 PM

Man films himself singing karaoke in Chinatown, police officer apparently waves to camera

The officer also appears to sways to the music for a few seconds.

September 07, 2020, 03:35 PM

3 Thais who recovered from Covid-19 in S'pore test positive for virus upon return to Thailand

They had also received certificates for their health status prior to their return to Thailand.

September 07, 2020, 03:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.