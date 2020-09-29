Former RC manager jailed for taking S$590 & using cleaner's IC to obtain S$998 mobile phone

A former manager in a Woodlands Residents' Committee (RC) was sentenced to jail on Monday, Sep. 28 for misappropriating S$560 in cash paid for RC events, and deceiving Singtel into sending her a phone worth at least S$998.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust and one charge of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, with another charge taken into consideration, CNA reported.

Sri Hawa Binte Safiee, 40, was employed in the Woodlands Zone 1 RC in 2015, after having approached her Member of Parliament (MP) regarding her financial difficulties, and her status as an unemployed person.

Her MP referred her for an interview, and she was subsequently hired, but it is not known if the MP was responsible for the Woodlands Zone 1 RC.

Dishonest appropriation of S$590

As a manager, Sri Hawa would be entrusted with cash and cheques paid by residents for RC events.

One such event was the annual National Day dinner in 2015.

S$500 that had been paid by residents to book a table for the dinner was entrusted to Sri Hawa by the vice chairman of the RC, in early August 2015.

He instructed her to deposit the money in the RC's bank account and issue a cheque for the same amount, payable to the constituency.

Sri Hawa duly issued the cheque, but took the S$500 and used it for personal expenses, court documents stated.

She did the same for S$90 she collected from residents who signed up for a mooncake making course.

Internal audit launched after discrepancies discovered

Sri Hawa's supervisor, a constituency manager at the RC, discovered that there were discrepancies in the RC's bank account as Sri Hawa did not bank in the cash.

An internal audit was launched and Sri Hawa's employment with the RC was terminated.

The constituency manager reported the matter to the police on Jul. 19, 2017.

Court documents said that she had not made restitution as of Sep. 24, 2020.

Used cleaner's particulars to apply for phone plan

Court documents also revealed how Sri Hawa obtained a Samsung S6 mobile phone valued at least $998 by deceiving Singtel.

She used the particulars of a cleaner employed by the RC to apply for a Singtel mobile phone plan in the cleaner's name, using a computer at the RC.

She did so using a photocopy of an identity card (IC) belonging to a cleaner in the RC, which she found by accident in the RC office sometime before Jul. 22, 2015.

Sri Hawa managed matters relating to the 58-year-old cleaner's salary at the time, and was her superior.

When Singtel delivered a Samsung S6 mobile phone valued at S$998 or more, as part of the mobile phone plan Sri Hawa signed up for, she provided the photocopy of the IC as proof of identity.

She then used the phone for a few months, and sold it for S$300 at a second-hand mobile phone shop.

Bills from July to November 2015 went unpaid, and Singtel terminated the line after the amount unpaid reached S$1,335.45.

The cleaner only became aware of the situation on Jun. 24, 2016, after Singtel brought in a third-party firm to seek repayment.

The cleaner's son then helped to file a police report.

The cleaner also informed her superiors at the RC, as the RC's office had been designated as the billing address by Sri Hawa when she applied for the phone line.

Sri Hawa was found out after internal investigations by the RC, and the police were notified.

Sentencing

The prosecution stated in submissions to the court that an appropriate sentences were four months and four weeks for the offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust respectively, drawing attention to the fact that the money involved was from members of the public and involved Peoples' Association funds.

CNA reported that Sri Hawa was sentenced to three months and six weeks in jail.

Top image by Nigel Chua