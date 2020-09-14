Foodpanda m'cyclist hit by car trying to exit CTE slip road but doesn't & drives off

A Foodpanda rider was involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Central Expressway (CTE).

Tried to exit CTE at the last minute

As seen on dashcam footage posted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the accident apparently occurred on Sep. 13 near the CTE slip road exit towards Upper Serangoon Road and Pan-Island Expressway.

A silver car appeared to attempt to cut across two lanes to exit the CTE at the very last second, even crossing over the chevron markings.

In Singapore, the chevron markings are used to channel traffic, and no driving or parking is allowed on the markings.

However, the driver apparently reconsidered, and quickly swerved back onto the leftmost lane on the CTE.

A Foodpanda delivery rider right behind the car was sideswiped and knocked over.

The rider can be seen picking himself up and hobbling over to his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the car that knocked him over drove off without stopping to check on the fallen rider.

Did motorcyclist skid?

There was some debate in the comments section of the video about whether a collision occurred between the car and motorcycle, or if the motorcycle had skidded on its own.

A majority though, agreed that there was impact.

According to the Facebook post's caption, the rider is looking for more witnesses with footage that captured the incident to help identify the car.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB