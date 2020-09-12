5 youths, all aged 18, arrested for allegedly stealing parcels from letterboxes at Choa Chu Kang

SingPost was alerted to letterboxes that were forcibly opened at six blocks at Choa Chu Kang St 53, and Choa Chu Kang North 5.

Five 18-year-old male youths have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the case, according to a media statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sep. 11.

5 youths were behaving suspiciously & found in possession of parcels

According to SPF, police officers who were patrolling the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang at 3am on Sep. 11 came across the five youths behaving suspiciously at the void deck of Blk 707 Choa Chua Kang Street 53.

The police officers also found a number of parcels in the youths' possession.

The parcels are believed to be stolen from the damaged letterboxes in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang North 5 and Choa Chu Kang Street 53.

The five individuals were subsequently arrested for theft with common intention.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted for the offence of theft, the youths face an imprisonment term of up to three years, or a fine, or both.

If convicted for the offence of vandalism, they face a fine of up to S$2,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to three years, and for subsequent convictions, liable to be punished with caning of between three to eight strokes.

Top photos via niu niu/Unsplash and Singpost/Facebook