Facebook users flooding feeds with new Avatar feature, here's how to get one

One more way to be more yourself than yourself.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 16, 2020, 01:03 PM

Facebook has released its very own Facebook avatar and stickers.

Customised avatar

Similar to Snapchat's Bitmoji and Apple's Memoji, you can make a virtual avatar that resembles you in real life, with options to customise features such as skin colour, body shape, face shape, hair, eyes, clothes and accessories.

Here it is:

How to make your own avatar

To get your own Facebook Avatar, simply follow these steps:

1) In your Facebook app, tap on the three lines on the top right-hand corner for Android users or bottom right for iOS users.

2) Tap see more, and then tap "Avatars".

Screenshot via Facebook app

3) Proceed to customise your own avatar. There's even a "mirror" option, where you can check your avatar's feature against your own.

Screenshot via Facebook app

4)Tap "Done" when finished. You can choose whether to share your Avatar on your newsfeed. You can also skip the option.

Screenshot via Facebook app

Screenshot via Facebook app

You can then share stickers of your own avatar by tapping the sticker button or edit your avatar further by tapping on the pencil button.

Now go forth and annoy all your 5 friends your shiny new avatar.

Top image via Facebook app

