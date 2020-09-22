Back

'Everything S$1.60 only' shop at Bedok has a huge range of items at S$1.60

1.60.

Syahindah Ishak | Nyi Nyi Thet | September 22, 2020, 06:08 PM

There's a shop at Bedok that has everything for S$1.60.

In fact, it's right there in front of the store.

Image by Syahindah Ishak

The store is actually the first outlet from Eco-Shop. A Malaysia chain discount store.

Image by Syahindah Ishak.

Here are the categories they place on their website.

And they're not kidding around, they really have all those things.

It first opened in 2018, with a slightly different sign.

Image from YouTube

Despite the slight inflation, the prices are very much as low as promised.

But true to its word, the shop is filled to the brim with an incredible amount of things at S$1.60.

Image by Syahindah Ishak.

Image by Syahindah Ishak.

There are wooden utensils, some Christmas decorations, and screaming chicken toys.

Image by Syahindah Ishak.

USB cables as well.

Image by Syahindah Ishak.

Tonnes of food there for the choosing.

In terms of location, it's very near [email protected]

Image by Syahindah Ishak.

 

Location: 206 Bedok North Street 1 #01-355 Singapore 460206

Images from Syahindah Ishak

