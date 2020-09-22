'Everything S$1.60 only' shop at Bedok has a huge range of items at S$1.60

There's a shop at Bedok that has everything for S$1.60.

In fact, it's right there in front of the store.

The store is actually the first outlet from Eco-Shop. A Malaysia chain discount store.

Here are the categories they place on their website.

And they're not kidding around, they really have all those things.

It first opened in 2018, with a slightly different sign.

Despite the slight inflation, the prices are very much as low as promised.

But true to its word, the shop is filled to the brim with an incredible amount of things at S$1.60.

There are wooden utensils, some Christmas decorations, and screaming chicken toys.

USB cables as well.

Tonnes of food there for the choosing.

In terms of location, it's very near [email protected]

Location: 206 Bedok North Street 1 #01-355 Singapore 460206

Images from Syahindah Ishak