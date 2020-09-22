Ellen Degeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations, apologises to those hurt

Earlier in March, U.S. host and comedienne Ellen Degeneres was hit with allegations of being a terrible person, both at work and in general.

A number of colleagues and service staff agreed that Degeneres was a "diva", and provided specific instances of such behaviour.

After half a year later, the comedienne has finally addressed the allegations in the Season 18 premiere of her eponymous talkshow.

The five-minute video, titled "Today we’re starting a new chapter," maintains a light-hearted tone, by virtue of being peppered with jokes.

Degeneres confronted the issue of a "toxic work environment" head-on, and said that there had been an investigation.

Through the investigation, she reportedly learned that "things happened here that never should have happened."

Ellen apologised

Acknowledging her position of privilege and power, the host was quick to apologise to those who have been affected.

She added that the team has had plenty of conversations in the past week, about the show, the workplace, and their vision for the future.

Changes have been born from that, Degeneres said to sounds of applause, despite a virtual audience.

Degeneres also talked about how she came to be known as the "be kind" lady, and how that can be a "tricky position" to be in.

She went on to shower recognition on the 270 people who made the show happen.

"All I want is for every single one of them to be happy," she said.

You can watch the full video here:

Top image via Ellen Degeneres' Facebook page