Woman films video inside speeding car at nearly 180km/h along ECP, uploads it to Facebook

People can be heard laughing in the car.

Tanya Ong | September 08, 2020, 04:31 PM

A woman recently took to Facebook to share a video of herself inside a vehicle speeding down the expressway.

Speeding along ECP

According to a ROADS.sg video, a woman inside a vehicle shows it speeding along the East Coast Parkway.

The vehicle is seen overtaking several other cars along the expressway, and reaches a speed of 160 to 180km/h.

Loud music, and the sound of laughter can be heard in the video. It is unclear if there are others in the car with her apart from herself and the driver.

According to a screen capture, her Facebook caption reads: "Wtf ??!! I'm so high ~~~ the adrenaline! Omg..."

The speed limit along Singapore expressways is 90km/h, but a lower speed limit might be imposed in certain areas, such as tunnels.

Anyone found violating the speed limit by more than 60km/h will be liable for 24 demerit points and prosecution in court as it is a serious traffic offence.

In response to the video, most people pointed out the reckless behaviour of the driver, and chided the person filming the video for encouraging such behaviour.

 

One, however, took issue with something else altogether:

Top photo via ROADS.sg video screenshot.

