Captain of amateur football team jailed for head-butting opponent in friendly match at East Spring Secondary

Nicholas Amet Wen Cai, 31, has been sentenced to four weeks' jail for head-butting an opposing football player and causing him to faint, according to CNA.

Fight broke out during friendly match at East Spring Secondary

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Amet was the captain and coach of FC138, an amateur football team.

On Feb. 17, 2019 at 3pm, the team went against Ranger United at East Spring Secondary School in a friendly match.

However, a heated argument broke out about five minutes before the game ended.

Players from both sides began pushing each other in the middle of the field.

Amet, who was among the players on the field, tried to protect his teammates by pushing away the opposing team's players.

The referee of the match stood a short distance away from the commotion and told them to stop fighting.

Shortly after, Ranger United's goalkeeper did a jump-kick towards an FC138 player.

Bled and fainted after getting head-butted

The scuffle soon became more heated and at this point, Amet was standing face-to-face with the victim, Yang Yanhua, a 34-year-old Chinese national.

They were swearing at each other aggressively, while pushing and shoving each other.

Amet subsequently head-butted Yang on his face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Yang began bleeding profusely and lost consciousness shortly after.

Amet and his teammates quickly fled the football field.

Hospitalised and suffered some injuries

Police arrived at the scene at about 5:03pm and Yang regained consciousness shortly after.

He was conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH) for medical treatment.

Yang suffered a minimally displaced acute nasal bone fracture with focal superficial soft tissue swelling in the right frontal region.

He also suffered a three to four centimetres long laceration on his right upper eyebrow.

A CT brain scan showed no acute intracranial haemorrhage or stroke, and no skull fracture.

Yang was discharged Feb. 19, 2019.

Admitted his intention to cause hurt

Amet admitted that he head-butted Yang with the intention to cause hurt, saying that he was "feeling angry and agitated" in the heat of the moment.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Top image screenshots from video of the fight.