East Coast Lagoon Food Village will be closed from Nov 2020 to Feb 2021 for renovation

The East Coast Lagoon Food Village located at East Coast Park will be closed from Nov. 2, 2020 till Feb. 1, 2021.

Closed for renovation work

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the food centre will be shut down for repairs and redecoration work.

NEA explained that regular renovation work work is often done at hawker centres to keep them clean.

"Hawker centres are an integral part of Singapore life, offering a wide selection of food and market produce at affordable prices. To ensure that they are kept clean, NEA conducts regular spring cleaning and Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) works in the MSE-owned centres."

Another food centre that will be closed for similar renovation work is the Zion Riverside Food Centre.

It will be closed from Nov. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.

Food centres closed for spring cleaning

NEA has also listed down all the food centres which will be closed due to spring cleaning.

Here's the list for the rest of September 2020:

And here's the list for October 2020:

Covid-19 measures placed at food centres/markets

Since Apr. 10, Covid-19 control measures have been put in place at relatively popular markets and food centres which tend to draw crowds.

NEA stated that patrons should expect to queue when visiting these places, and should also maintain a one-metre separation when queuing.

To obtain crowd level information, such as the length of the queue waiting to enter the markets/food centres when they have reached the allowable capacity, you can visit this website.

