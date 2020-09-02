Donnie Yen, 57, cooks seafood feast for wife in celebration of their 17th anniversary

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen, 57, gained international popularity following his role as a Wing Chun master in the Ip Man movies.

Recently, Yen and his wife, 39-year-old Cecilia Wang, celebrated 17 years of marriage.

The couple took to their Instagram pages to share how they commemorated the occasion.

A celebration at home

In her post, Wang revealed that she had had a "wonderful celebration with J&J" at home:

"J&J" presumably refers to their two children, Jasmine and James.

She also shared a photo of herself and Yen posing with a large bouquet of flowers.

Wang also took a photo of Yen in the kitchen, and the result of his hard work: Lobster, salmon sashimi, oysters and more were casually plated.

Wang commended Yen's cooking:

"Hubby did an amazing job with his cooking this year! Jasmine did a great job with 📸📹 and helping out Baba! Love you guys."

Yen shows appreciation for wife

On his end, Yen also took to Instagram to show his appreciation for Wang.

He describes her as "the most beautiful woman who has given me the most beautiful life".

Accompanying the caption is a video montage of moments that the pair had spent together over the years.

Not the first time

Back in 2019, Yen had also prepared a feast for Valentine's Day.

He went grocery shopping, cooked and set the table for the day.

Wang revealed that he had even been "secretly researching and preparing weeks ahead."

What really got us, though, was the fact that Yen has always been consistent in putting in the effort.

Wang added in her caption:

"Since the first day we’ve been together he has always been very romantic, never forgets and always tries to make my birthday, our anniversary or this day special, no matter how busy or wherever he is in the world. ❤️ Love you hun."

She described every dish to be "perfect" and "yummy".

Cooking on special occasions seems to be a sort of family tradition for them — Yen had also cooked a Valentine's Day meal for Wang and their children back in 2017.

The couple

Yen and Wang married in 2003, reportedly after three months of dating. They have two children together, James, 13, and Jasmine, 16.

Yen was previously married for one year to advertising executive Leung Zing Ci. They have a son named Jeff.

