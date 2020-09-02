Back

Donnie Yen, 57, cooks seafood feast for wife in celebration of their 17th anniversary

A fighter AND a lover.

Siti Hawa | September 02, 2020, 07:22 PM

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen, 57, gained international popularity following his role as a Wing Chun master in the Ip Man movies.

Recently, Yen and his wife, 39-year-old Cecilia Wang, celebrated 17 years of marriage.

The couple took to their Instagram pages to share how they commemorated the occasion.

A celebration at home

In her post, Wang revealed that she had had a "wonderful celebration with J&J" at home:

"J&J" presumably refers to their two children, Jasmine and James.

She also shared a photo of herself and Yen posing with a large bouquet of flowers.

Photo via @sweetcil on Instagram

Photo via @sweetcil on Instagram

Wang also took a photo of Yen in the kitchen, and the result of his hard work: Lobster, salmon sashimi, oysters and more were casually plated.

Photo via @sweetcil on Instagram

Photo via @sweetcil on Instagram

Wang commended Yen's cooking:

 "Hubby did an amazing job with his cooking this year! Jasmine did a great job with 📸📹 and helping out Baba! Love you guys."

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for everyone’s wonderful wishes! We had a wonderful celebration with J&J at home. Hubby did an amazing job with his cooking this year! Jasmine did a great job with 📸📹and helping out Baba! Love you guys ❤️ #anniversarydinner #luckyme

A post shared by 汪詩詩 Cissy Wang (@sweetcil) on

Yen shows appreciation for wife

On his end, Yen also took to Instagram to show his appreciation for Wang.

He describes her as "the most beautiful woman who has given me the most beautiful life".

Accompanying the caption is a video montage of moments that the pair had spent together over the years.

View this post on Instagram

17 yrs ago this day I won the biggest award of my life! I am happier, better and completed because of you! To the most beautiful woman who has given me the most beautiful life, happy anniversary Mrs Yen, I love you so much and look forward to next several 17yrs together with you!😘🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹❤️ @sweetcil #anniversary #soulmate #lifepartner #truelove

A post shared by Donnie Yen 甄子丹 (@donnieyenofficial) on

 

Not the first time

Back in 2019, Yen had also prepared a feast for Valentine's Day.

He went grocery shopping, cooked and set the table for the day.

Wang revealed that he had even been "secretly researching and preparing weeks ahead."

What really got us, though, was the fact that Yen has always been consistent in putting in the effort.

Wang added in her caption:

"Since the first day we’ve been together he has always been very romantic, never forgets and always tries to make my birthday, our anniversary or this day special, no matter how busy or wherever he is in the world. ❤️ Love you hun."

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to my wonderful hubby making our Valentine’s day so special! And @jasmineyenofficial and @jamesyenofficial for helping Baba this yr! Hubby did everything himself. Secretly researching and preparing weeks ahead for new dishes and perfecting old dishes! Left the house early this AM and went grocery shopping, cooking, setting the table, (even writing our names on the place settings!) and this year EVRERY dish was PERFECT and soooo YUMMY! Since the first day we’ve been together he has always been very romantic, never forgets and always tries to make my birthday, our anniversary or this day special, no matter how busy or wherever he is in the world. ❤️ Love you hun. 📹:@jasmineyenofficial @jamesyenofficial (SWIPE ➡️) #besthubby #happyvalentinesday #thankyou #luckyme #blessed #loveyou #romantichusband #donnieyen #宇宙最強甄子丹 #甄子丹 #surprised #family #yencancook #myfavouritedishes

A post shared by 汪詩詩 Cissy Wang (@sweetcil) on

She described every dish to be "perfect" and "yummy".

Photo via @sweetcil on Instagram

Cooking on special occasions seems to be a sort of family tradition for them — Yen had also cooked a Valentine's Day meal for Wang and their children back in 2017.

The couple

Photo via @sweetcil on Instagram

Yen and Wang married in 2003, reportedly after three months of dating. They have two children together, James, 13, and Jasmine, 16.

Yen was previously married for one year to advertising executive Leung Zing Ci. They have a son named Jeff.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Jeff my eldest! Time flew in a blink of an eye and there you are all grown up and ready to take on the world! 😊🎉🎊🎈❤️🎂🍾 @sweetcil #birthdayboy

A post shared by Donnie Yen 甄子丹 (@donnieyenofficial) on

