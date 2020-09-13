Back

Family dog in Melaka bites off baby's arm after mistaking her for food

The baby's arm could not be re-attached.

Joshua Lee | September 13, 2020, 07:42 PM

A week-old baby girl in Melaka had her right arm bitten off by a family dog after it mistook her for food.

8 World reported that the incident happened on September 8. The baby girl was only a week old and appeared jaundiced, so a relative put her outside in the sunlight.

Unfortunately, the family dog thought that the baby girl was food and bit off the portion of her right arm right up to her shoulder.

According to China Press, the canine was a hunting dog like this. Image via China Press.

When the family came out of the house later, they discovered, to their horror, the baby girl bloodied and crying. She was rushed to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur where she underwent a 10-hour surgery to reattach her severed arm.

Unfortunately, due to her age and tiny blood vessels, the surgeons were unable to reattach her arm.

8 World reported that the girl is still under observation in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

The authorities later found that the family dog was unlicensed. It was also found to be unstable and was later taken to a veterinary clinic. It will be isolated for two weeks and checked for rabies.

8 World also reported that the dog will be euthanised once it is diagnosed.

Top image via Citizen Times. Image is for illustrative purposes only.

 

