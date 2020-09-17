Back

S'pore delivery rider who hit pregnant woman while attempting to punch her husband fined S$4,000

The fight started after an exchange of glances.

Andrew Koay | September 17, 2020, 02:59 PM

In the midst of heated confrontation, a delivery rider threw punches aimed at another man.

However, the man managed to dodge the punches and the rider's blows landed on the man's pregnant wife instead.

On Sep. 16, Gareth Tan Chin Wei, 32, was fined S$4,000 for one count of causing hurt by a rash act, failing to wear a mask properly, and failing to keep a 1m distance from others, reported CNA.

Two additional charges were taken into consideration.

Altercation sparked after glances exchanged

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Tan was making deliveries in the Serangoon Central area on his licensed electric bicycle (e-bike) on Apr. 24, 2020.

Around midnight, Tan was riding home on his e-bike along a pavement outside Nex Mall when he passed by a Romanian man, 34, and his 35-year-old Venezuelan wife who were walking along the same path in the opposite direction.

As they passed, the delivery rider and the man exchanged glances.

Court documents state that the Romanian man had glanced at Tan because he felt the rider had travelled past him dangerously.

Perceiving that the man had uttered insulting words to him, Tan turned his e-bike around, rode ahead of the couple, and parked it at the side of the path.

He then walked up to the man, removed his mask, and started to throw punches in the man's direction.

The man avoided the punches but in the flurry, they landed on his wife — whom according to CNA was pregnant at the time — instead

Failed to maintain a safe distance

The fight was broken up by a nearby colleague of Tan's who rushed over to intervene.

The woman sustained a slight scratch above her lips and complained of pain on her right cheek and left arm.

Tan had also failed to maintain a distance of at least one metre during the altercation which was reported to the police by a security guard working at Nex Mall.

For a rash act endangering the personal safety of others, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

For failing to wear a mask properly and keeping at least one-metre distance from others, Ho could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

Top image from Google Maps

