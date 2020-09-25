Back

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep.25, no cases in community & 2 imported cases

The latest update.

Fasiha Nazren | September 25, 2020, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that there are 11 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Sep. 25.

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 57,665.

Based on the MOH's investigations so far, there are no new cases in the community.

There are two imported cases, all of whom have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases

Here are the daily case numbers in the last week:

Sep. 19: 15

Sep. 20: 18

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Sep. 24: 15

Sep. 25: 11

Top image from Clean & Green Singapore.

