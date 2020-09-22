21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 22, no community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 21 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 22).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,627.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are no new cases in the community.

There is also one imported case, which was placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in September

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of September so far:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

Sep. 15: 34

Sep. 16: 27

Sep. 17: 18

Sep. 18: 11

Sep. 19: 15

Sep. 20: 18

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

