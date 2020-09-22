Covid-19 Support Grant extended till Dec. 31, unemployed applicants must show efforts to look for jobs, training

On Aug. 17, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat announced that applications for the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG) will be extended till Dec. 31, 2020.

Now, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has released more details on how eligible applicants can apply for the grant.

Applications for the extended CSG will open from Oct. 1, 2020, and individuals may make their applications online.

There will also be revised eligibility criteria for the CSG, which will also take effect from Oct. 1.

First-time applicants who meet the current eligibility criteria may still do so

There are two main changes for the CSG's eligibility criteria.

Firstly, all CSG applicants, whether first- or second-time applicants, who are unemployed must demonstrate job search or training efforts to qualify for CSG.

Second, the revised eligibility criteria states that CSG applicants should not own more than one property, in order to ensure that CSG support is given to those with less means.

According to MSF, first-time applicants who meet the current eligibility criteria may continue to apply for CSG until 6pm on Sep. 30.

Eligible CSG beneficiaries may apply for an additional three months of CSG

From 9am, Oct. 1 onwards, the revised eligibility criteria will take effect, and eligible CSG beneficiaries who have received the full CSG, or are in the final month of their assistance may apply for an additional three months of CSG.

Applicants will be required to upload supporting documents that reflect their current employment situation, if they are unemployed, or their previous and current salaries, in order to show that they have suffered at least a 30 per cent loss in monthly salary after Jan. 23, 2020.

Applicants who have lost their jobs, and are currently unemployed will be required to submit supporting documents to demonstrate their job search or training efforts.

MSF also released a comprehensive infographic, which summarises the full revised eligibility criteria.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via MSF.