No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases, 2 community cases on Sep. 28

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Sep. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,715.

Two cases in community

According to MOH, there are two new cases in the community. Both cases are Work Pass holders.

They were detected as a result of proactive surveillance and screening.

Case 57847 was tested as part of proactive screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories, and is currently unlinked.

Case 57861 had been identified as a household contact of Case 57847.

When contacted by MOH on Sep. 27 after Case 57847 was confirmed with Covid-19 infection, Case 57861 reported having symptoms and was immediately conveyed to a hospital for a swab. He was tested positive subsequently.

Six imported cases

There are six new imported cases:

One Permanent Resident

Two Work Pass holders

One Work Permit holder

Two Dependant's Pass holders

Amongst the six imported cases, one (Case 57850) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 16.

Another three (Cases 57849, 57851 and 57860) are Work Pass/ Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from France, the Philippines and India on Sep. 16.

The remaining two (Cases 57857 and 57858) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India on Sep. 15.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

26 more discharged from hospitals

A total of 26 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,393 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

A total of 259 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well, but still test positive for Covid-19.

A total of 27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations reported today

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via NUH on Facebook