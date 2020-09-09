Back

75 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore reported on Sep. 9, 1 case from community

Today's update.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 09, 2020, 03:49 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 75 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Wednesday, Sep. 9, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,166.

Based on preliminary investigations, there is one new case in the community, a Work Pass Holder.

Amongst the 60 cases residing in dormitories today, 31 are from Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, the vast majority of whom had been placed on quarantine earlier and were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing.

There are 14 imported cases, who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Here are the daily number of cases in September:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Top image via Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Facebook page

