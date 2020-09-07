22 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 7, 1 case in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there are 22 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Monday, Sep. 7, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,044.

Based on preliminary investigations, there is one new case in the community, who is a Work Pass holder.

There are three imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Number of cases in September

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Top image by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images