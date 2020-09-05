Back

34 new Covid-19 cases, 3 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 56,982.

Darryl Laiu | September 05, 2020, 03:50 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there are 34 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Sep. 5, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,982.

Based on preliminary investigations, there are three new cases in the community, one of whom is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders.

There are also two new imported cases, who have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Number of cases in September

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Top image from TTSH/FB.

