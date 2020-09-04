Back

40 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 4, no new community cases

Here are today's numbers.

Julia Yeo | September 04, 2020, 04:12 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there are 40 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Sep. 3, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,948.

Based on preliminary investigations, there are no new cases in the community.

There are also three new imported cases, who have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore.

MOH said that further updates on the cases will be shared in tonight's press release.

Number of cases in September

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

