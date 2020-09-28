15 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 28, 2 cases in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Sep. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,715.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are two new cases in the community.

Both cases are Work Pass holders.

There are also six new imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Sep. 24: 15

Sep. 25: 11

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

