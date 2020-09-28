Back

15 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 28, 2 cases in the community

Today's numbers.

Julia Yeo | September 28, 2020, 03:40 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Sep. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,715.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are two new cases in the community.

Both cases are Work Pass holders.

There are also six new imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Sep. 24: 15

Sep. 25: 11

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Top image via Unsplash

True S'pore Ghost Stories sold at S$9.90 for the past 31 years, says author Russell Lee

It's a little more expensive online, though.

September 28, 2020, 04:41 PM

Johor assemblyman urges Johor govt to review full reopening of S'pore-M'sia borders

Desperate times.

September 28, 2020, 03:53 PM

Are you a lobang hunter or kiasu shopaholic? Take this quiz to find out what type of S’porean shopper you are

Quiz answers will reveal shopping tips for Prime Day.

September 28, 2020, 01:26 PM

40 new MRT trains for North-South & East-West Lines to have more space for strollers & wheelchairs

The trains will arrive in batches from 2024.

September 28, 2020, 01:23 PM

'How to play football with 5 people?': Futsal courts in S'pore see up to 90% drop in bookings

Tough times.

September 28, 2020, 01:05 PM

PayNow raises funds transfer limit, easier to send more money without adding recipient as payee

More convenient.

September 28, 2020, 12:44 PM

S'pore residents can report a change in residential address online from Oct. 1, 2020

No more going to a police station to report a change in address.

September 28, 2020, 12:11 PM

Covid-19 kills 1 million people in 10 months

It could hit 2 million.

September 28, 2020, 11:32 AM

Another blue recycling bin on fire, this time in Jurong

Residents likely dumping flammable materials into bins.

September 28, 2020, 01:29 AM

Car catches fire at Tampines Ave 2 & St 23 road junction, driver & passenger not injured

The driver and passenger managed to evacuate the car before the SCDF arrived.

September 27, 2020, 10:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.