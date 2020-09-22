Covid-19: No new locations visited by confirmed cases, no cases in community on Sep. 22

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Sep. 22).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,627.

No new cases in the community

There are no new cases in the community.

One imported case, Case 57,761, was placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

She is a Work Permit holder who is currently employed in Singapore, and arrived from India on Sep. 10.

21 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,262 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, with no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

301 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

No new locations reported today

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Unsplash.