31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 21, none from community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 31 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Sep. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,607.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are no new cases in the community.

There are also 9 imported cases, who were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in September

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of September so far:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

Sep. 15: 34

Sep. 16: 27

Sep. 17: 18

Sep. 18: 11

Sep. 19: 15

Sep. 20: 18

Sep. 21: 31

Top image via JurongHealth Campus' Facebook page