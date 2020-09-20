Telco customer service office in Tai Seng among places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Sep. 20).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,576.

New locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes while infectious.

One new location was announced on Sep. 20: Zero1 Pte Ltd, located in the Trivex building at 8 Burn Road in the Tai Seng area.

The Zero1 website lists the site as a location for its Customer Service Operations.

Here's the most updated list of locations, as of Sep. 20:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

One new case in the community

One new community case was announced today (Sep. 20), a 28-year-old work permit holder, Case 57718.

Case 57718 was detected from MOH's rostered routine testing of workers in the construction marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories, even though he is asymptomatic.

Four imported cases

There are also four imported cases, all of whom had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the four imported cases, two cases (Cases 57708 and 57710) are Work Pass/Work Permit holders who arrived from the Philippines on Sep. 8.

Another case (Case 57706) is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from Iran on Sep. 15.

The remaining case (Case 57707) is a student's pass holder who arrived from Germany on Sep. 9.

13 cases in the dormitories

Of the 13 cases from the dormitories, including five who had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. These cases were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining eight cases were detected through routine surveillance testing.

39 more cases discharged

39 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,181 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 30 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

338 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshot via Google Maps street view