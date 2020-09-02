Multiple locations including VivoCity, Sentosa & Orchard Rd visited by Covid-19 cases, 3 community cases unlinked

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 49 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sep. 2.

MOH also said that 41 cases have been removed from the total count as they were verified to be negative for Covid-19 following further investigations.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,860.

3 cases in community

There are three cases in the community, including one 29-year-old Singaporean female, one work pass holder, and one work permit holder.

All three cases in the community are currently unlinked, and were picked up as a result of MOH's proactive surveillance and screening.

Two of the cases are asymptomatic, and were detected through proactive testing.

3 imported cases

Amongst the three imported cases, two are Work Permit holders and one is a Work Pass holder.

One of the cases is a Work Permit holder (case 56971) who is a seaman, who had been tested upon arrival from Indonesia on Aug. 26. He had been isolated while awaiting his test result, and was subsequently conveyed in an ambulance to a hospital when it came back positive.

The other two cases (cases 56959 and 56962) are Work Pass or Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India and the Philippines on Aug. 21. Both of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

43 cases residing in dormitories

43 of the cases were dormitory residents.

Of this number, 14 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 29 cases were detected through surveillance testing.

142 cases discharged

142 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 55,891 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

There are currently 75 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

867 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for the virus.

So far, 27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

New locations visited

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were 14 new locations added to the list today.

19 Aug., 6:20pm to 7:35pm: Apple Orchard Road (270 Orchard Road)

19 Aug., 7:35pm to 9:15pm: Cineleisure Orchard (8 Grange Road)

19 Aug., 9:15pm to 10:00pm: Lucky Plaza (304 Orchard Road)

21 Aug., 12:50pm to 2:00pm: VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk) Food Republic @ VivoCity

21 Aug., 4:10pm to 6:00pm: Universal Studios Singapore (8 Sentosa Gateway)

22 Aug., 5:10pm to 7:15pm: Skyline Luge Sentosa (1 Imbiah Road)

22 Aug., 6:15pm to 7:55pm: Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2) FairPrice Xtra

22 Aug., 7:20pm to 10:00pm: VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk) Food Republic @ VivoCity

23 Aug., 3:15pm to 3:50pm: Hanshan Money Express (1 Park Road)

23 Aug., 4:35pm to 5:10pm: Fly Salon (6 Eunos Crescent)

24 Aug., 3:50pm to 4:25pm: FairPrice Geylang Lorong (612/620 Geylang Lorong 38)

24 Aug., 5:00pm to 5:30pm: White Sands (1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3) McDonald’s

28 Aug., 3:30pm to 4:25pm: Giant Express Edgefield Plains (671 Edgefield Plains)

30 Aug., 5:30pm to 6:30pm: Chinatown Complex Food Centre (335 Smith Street)

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

Full list of locations

