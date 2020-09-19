Hillion Mall & Dunlop St shop: New locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Sep. 19).

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 57, 558.

New locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes while infectious.

Here are the new locations announced on Sep. 19:

Sep. 7, Haniffa Pte Ltd (118 Dunlop Street) Sep. 15, Hillion Mall (17 Petir Road)

Here's the most updated list of locations, as of Sep. 19:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

One new case in the community

One new community case was announced today (Sep. 19), a 22-year-old Singaporean male.

He is currently unlinked and was detected through MOH's enhanced community testing on all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infections at first presentation to a doctor.

Five imported cases

There are also five imported cases.

A Work Permit holder, two Long-Term Visit Pass holders, and a Student's Pass holder arrived from India from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8.

The fifth is a Dependent Pass holder who arrived from Iran on Sep. 15.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

Nine cases in the dormitories

Of the nine cases from the dormitories, six had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. These cases were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining three cases were detected through routine surveillance testing.

71 discharged cases

71 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,142 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 27 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

362 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

