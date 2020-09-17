Back

18 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 17, 1 case in the community

Latest update.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 17, 2020, 04:14 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Sep. 17).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,532.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one case in the community.

There are also two imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

