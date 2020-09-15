Plaza Singapura and VivoCity among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Sep. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,488.

New locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Here are the new locations announced on Sep. 15:

Sep. 1:

IKEA Tampines

Golden Village Hall 4 at VivoCity

Pizza Hut at Hougang Mall

Sep. 3:

Ambush at Junction 8

Tim Ho Wan at Plaza Singapura

Secret Recipe at Plaza Singapura

Sep. 4:

IMM

UOB Branch at Hougang MRT Branch

Golden Village Hall 5 at Tiong Bahru Plaza

Sep. 5:

Han's at Waterway Point

Lau Pa Sat

Sep. 6:

Saizeriya at Hougang Mall

Sep. 7:

Ya Kun Family Café at Nex

Nando's at Plaza Singapura

Sep. 8:

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at VivoCity

Jean Yip Hair & Hair Spa at VivoCity

Nailz Gallery at HarbourFront Centre

DAISO at VivoCity

FairPrice Xtra at VivoCity

Sep. 9:

Burger King at Changi Airport Terminal 1

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Sep. 15:

Breakdown of new cases

Among the new cases today, 32 are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic.

88 per cent of the new cases are either imported or linked to known clusters. The rest are pending contact tracing.

Cases residing in dormitories: 28

Of the 28 cases residing in dormitories, 13 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 15 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) of workers living in dormitories and testing of those with acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms.

Besides the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, MOH also conducted serological tests to determine if some of the cases are current or past infections.

The serological test results for 14 cases have come back positive so far, which indicate likely past infection.

Imported cases: Six

Among the 6 imported cases, two (Cases 57613 and 57619) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 3.

Another two (Cases 57617 and 57618) are Work Pass/Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India on Sep. 3.

Another two cases (Cases 57609 and 57616) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India on Aug. 30 and Sep. 3.

On Sep. 9, MOH announced that, starting Sep. 17, visitors with travel history to India in the past 14 days (excluding Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents) will need to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in the 72 hours before they depart for Singapore.

These visitors will need to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result before they are allowed to enter Singapore.

Cases outside of dormitories: Zero

There are no new cases in the community.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of one per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of one per day in the past week.

51 remain in hospitals

82 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 56,884 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 51 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

526 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

