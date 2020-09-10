63 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 10, 2 cases in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 63 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Wednesday, Sep. 10, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,229.

Based on preliminary investigations, two new cases in the community are a Work Pass Holder and a Singaporean.

There are six imported cases. They have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Here are the daily number of cases in September:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep 10: 63

