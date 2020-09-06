5 eateries & 1 beauty salon fined for flouting Covid-19 rules at Golden Mile Complex, Peninsula Plaza & more

5 eateries & 1 beauty salon fined for flouting Covid-19 rules.

This was done during enforcement checks conducted in August 2020.

The businesses are located at Golden Mile Complex, Golden Mile Tower, Peninsula Plaza and People’s Park Complex.

According to a press release by Enterprise Singapore, here are the six offenders.

New Udon Thai Food at Golden Mile Complex (fined S$2,000), this was the eatery's second offence.

Leng Saap, Yanant Thit, Little Myanmar Restaurant and King of Fried Rice (all fined S$1,000).

These establishments were in Golden Mile Tower, and Peninsula Plaza.

All five F&B establishments were fined for failure to observe minimum 1-metre safe distance between groups of diners.

The last offender was Mei Mei Beauty at People's Park Complex (also fined S$1,000). The thread was held in the beautician's mouth, a practice which is currently not allowed.

Image by Sengkang/On Wikipedia and Peninsula Plaza