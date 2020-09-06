Back

5 eateries & 1 beauty salon fined for flouting Covid-19 rules at Golden Mile Complex, Peninsula Plaza & more

One was a repeat offender.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 06, 2020, 02:42 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

5 eateries & 1 beauty salon fined for flouting Covid-19 rules.

This was done during enforcement checks conducted in August 2020.

The businesses are located at Golden Mile Complex, Golden Mile Tower, Peninsula Plaza and People’s Park Complex.

According to a press release by Enterprise Singapore, here are the six offenders.

New Udon Thai Food at Golden Mile Complex (fined S$2,000), this was the eatery's second offence.

Leng Saap, Yanant Thit, Little Myanmar Restaurant and King of Fried Rice (all fined S$1,000).

These establishments were in Golden Mile Tower, and Peninsula Plaza.

All five F&B establishments were fined for failure to observe minimum 1-metre safe distance between groups of diners.

The last offender was Mei Mei Beauty at People's Park Complex (also fined S$1,000). The thread was held in the beautician's mouth, a practice which is currently not allowed.

Image by Sengkang/On Wikipedia and Peninsula Plaza

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.