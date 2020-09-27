No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 8 cases discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (Sep. 27).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,700.

There are no new cases in the community today.

Five imported cases

There are five imported cases today. Amongst the five, two (Cases 57832 and 57840) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 15 and Sep. 25.

The remaining three (Cases 57833, 57834 and 57841) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines on Sep. 15.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

10 cases residing in dormitories

Amongst the 10 cases residing in dormitories, six had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining four cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as through MOH's bi- weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

Eight cases discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,367 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 31 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

275 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photo from Clean and Green Singapore / FB