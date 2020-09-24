Couple in M'sia takes selfies at carparks to celebrate successfully finding empty parking lot

Couples often take photos to commemorate momentous and special occasions, such as a partner's birthday or their anniversary.

One pair in Malaysia though, find the little things much more meaningful.

Parking lot selfies

Kayla Teh, who is a dentist in Subang Jaya and TV host, posted a number of selfies of her and her partner, at carparks no less.

She shared that the two of them have been looking for parking spots together for a year.

The selfies involve the couple posing in front of numbered pillars in carparks at various locations.

Teh said that looking for a parking spot could be "kinda romantic", explaining that the time spent while hunting allowed her and her partner to bond.

"To talk about our daily lives while we both hunt for a spot, getting excited when we see an empty spot then realising a kancil’s hiding inside, getting hyped again when there’s someone passing by and pointing to their car telling us they’re leaving. Doing it alone seems like a chore, but with the right person, it seems like a treasure hunt. A mini adventure."

She added that it was small moments like these — hunting for parking spots, washing the laundry, and grocery shopping — that should be treasured.

"It seemed so meaningless, but it is what built the foundation of a relationship," Teh said.

She then ended off her post by virtually toasting to "more "parking tiang (pole)" selfies" in the future.

Relatable

The post has since garnered over 1,700 shares, with many Facebook users finding what Teh shared relatable.

Some even took to sharing their own stories of hunting for parking lots.

While others tagged their significant others in the hopes of having such a ritual as well.

In a subsequent comment, Teh thanked those who commented, and added that it was "lovely seeing so many people in happy relationships".

Awwwww.

Top photo from Dr. Kayla Teh / FB