Construction firm fined S$56,000 for damaging water main & disrupting water supply for about 10 hours

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) has fined a construction firm S$56,000, after the firm damaged a large water main and carried out unauthorised sheet piling installation works at Dunearn Road in 2019.

According to investigations conducted by PUB, Feng Ming Construction Pte Ltd was aware of the existence of an underground water main, as indicated in the PUB water service plan, but its contractor had failed to carry out sufficient trial trenching evaluation to physically ascertain the exact location and alignment of the water main.

Water supply to nearby households was disrupted for close to 10 hours

On Sep. 20, 2019, Feng Ming Construction was carrying out sheet piling works at Dunearn Road as part of the road widening project in the Bukit Timah area.

A water main with a diameter of 500mm, at a depth of 2.5 metres under the road surface, was punctured when the piling machine drove a steel sheet pile into the ground.

PUB was alerted, and subsequently went on site to isolate the leak and carry out urgent repair works, which uncovered a hole of about 100mm by 30mm on the water main.

It then deployed a water wagon and provided water bags to the affected households.

The damage led to the loss of approximately 468,000 litres of potable water, enough to fill about one-fifth of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Water supply to 38 households in the vicinity was disrupted for about 9.5 hours.

Second time the firm was convicted for damaging a large water main

According to PUB, Feng Ming Construction also commenced sheet piling works without submitting a plan for PUB's approval as required.

Under the Public Utilities (Protection of Water Pipes Infrastructure) Regulations 2017, contractors installing sheet piles or any other similar installations must ensure that the activity is carried out in accordance to an approved plan.

This plan should be endorsed by a registered professional engineer and include a method statement, an impact assessment and instrumental monitoring proposal on carrying out the activity of sheet piling installation work.

Contractors who fail to comply with the above provisions are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000.

This is the second time that Feng Ming Construction was convicted for damaging a large water main.

The company was previously fined S$40,000 for damaging a 300mm diameter water main at Geylang Lorong 1 in October 2013.

Top image via PUB.