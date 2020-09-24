345,000 used condoms washed, dried & to be resold in southern Vietnam, those involved arrested

Vietnam police confiscated approximately 345,000 used condoms that had been cleaned and were to be resold as new, state media reported.

Footage by state-owned Vietnam Television (VTV) showed dozens of large bags containing the used contraceptives that lay strewn across a warehouse floor in the southern province of Binh Duong.

The bags weighed over 360kg, police said, which is equivalent to around 345,000 condoms, according to VTV.

The owner of the warehouse said they had received a “monthly input of used condoms from an unknown person”.

S$0.23 per kg

A woman detained during the operation told police the used condoms were first boiled in water then dried and reshaped on a wooden phallus.

The cleaned condoms were then repackaged and resold.

VTV said it was not known how many of the recycled condoms had already been sold.

The detained woman said she had received US$0.17 (S$0.23) for every kilogram of recycled condoms she produced.

Neither she nor the owner of the warehouse provided any comment.

Top photos via Vietnam Television