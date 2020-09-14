S'pore man finds community cat in dirty unused meter box, helps clean up & gives it a warm bed

A community cat who sought shelter in an abandoned electrical meter box was gifted a makeshift bed so it can stay safe and warm.

Facebook user Vince Vince posted photos of the cat hiding in the meter box in Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats group on Sep. 14:

According to the post, Vince had noticed the cat seeking shelter in the meter box over the last few rainy days.

He shared that he decided to clean up the interior of the meter box, which he described as being rusty and dirty.

He also made use of discarded curtain fabric and a plastic box to create a makeshift cat-sized bed.

Concerns raised

While the post generally drew positive comments, netizens also raised concerns about the welfare of the cat, saying that there could be a lack of ventilation in the box.

The cat had apparently found its way into the meter box of its own accord, and the post stated that the doors were kept open as the lock was damaged.

However, some commenters highlighted the fact that it could easily get locked in by someone with ill intentions.

There was also a danger of letting it get accustomed to hiding in such enclosed spaces, they said.

Vince, however, responded to the comments saying that the safety of the cat was not something that he could "enforce", given that it was a "free roaming cat".

He also pointed out that the box allowed the cat to hide from stray dogs in the area, and suggested that the only way to keep community cats safe was to adopt them.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Vince Vince on Facebook