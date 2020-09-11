Back

1 new community case: S'porean man who requested to care for spouse & 2 children at stay-home notice facility

He did not travel overseas with them.

Belmont Lay | September 11, 2020, 12:06 AM

Singapore reported 63 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Sep. 10.

Two are in the community and six are imported infections.

A total of 56 of the cases were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance.

Community cases

One of the community cases is a Singaporean man who is linked to three imported cases who are his family members.

The three family members had returned from India and were serving their stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

The 36-year-old man was identified as Case 57312 and he stayed with his family even though he did not travel out of the country.

MOH said: "While Case 57312 had not travelled overseas with them, he had requested to take care of his spouse and young children at the SHN facility and was isolated with them from Aug. 24."

The other community case, a work permit holder, is currently unlinked.

The 33-year-old Chinese national's infection was detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors living outside dormitories.

Imported cases

The six new imported cases had returned from the UAE, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Russia and the Philippines.

They were all placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

Surveillance testing

The remaining 55 cases involve work permit holders residing in migrant worker dormitories, 26 of which had been identified as contacts of previous cases and have already been quarantined.

The other 29 were detected through surveillance testing.

Two new clusters

There are two new clusters identified on Sept. 10.

A total of 26 new cases were detected at Avery Lodge dormitory, while eight more cases have been linked to PPT Lodge 1A at 8 Seletar North Link.

This takes Singapore's tally of cases to 57,229.

Discharged cases

A total of 66 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing Singapore's total recoveries to 56,558.

There are 47 cases still in hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

Another 597 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

One new location, Yaleju-Tong Bei Huo Guo in Geylang, was added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 community cases during their infections period.

