Short-selling, ‘bullish’ market & other common trading jargon, explained to an average S’porean

At some point in your life, you’ve probably heard of the people around you dabbling in trading.

After all, it makes a lot of sense. With inflation, things generally get more expensive year after year.

The money that you keep stashed in your bank account, or in a cookie tin underneath your bed, will inevitably shrink over time.

Dipping your toes in trading is an alternative way to invest, especially if you can afford to take more risks.

But how does one start trading? Isn’t this for people with tonnes of money (not me), or Wall Street bankers who spend their day scrutinising the market (also not me)?

Well, not exactly. Despite the risks, trading is actually not as complicated as people may think, although admittedly, there are many terms that simply bamboozle the average prospective trader.

Here’s a handy guide for some of the terms to help you on your trading journey.

Bull market/bear market

“The market is very bull-ish now, it’s a great time to start buying!!”

Traders have a pretty unique way of describing how the market is performing: by comparing it to animals.

Two specific animals, to be precise: the bull, and the bear.

A bull market refers to a financial market in which prices are rising, or are expected to rise.

This often takes place when the economy is strong, or is strengthening, and investor confidence generally climbs during this period as well.

Conversely, a bear market refers to one in which prices are falling, or are expected to fall.

A bear market may be due to a weak or slowing economy, or due to certain cataclysmic events which affect investor confidence (like Covid-19).

Can’t remember which is which? The actual origins of these terms are well documented over the years. It is often explained that the terms “bear” and “bull” are derived from the way in which each animal attacks its opponents.

While a bull will thrust its horns up into the air to jab you in the face (soaring stock prices), a bear will respond aggressively by swiping down with its paws (market is retracting).

Short selling

“Wow, you’re short selling XXX, you must know something we don’t!”

Short selling, in case you’re wondering, has nothing to do with your height.

It refers to a trading strategy which speculates on the decline of a stock.

Simply put, you borrow a stock, sell the stock (when the price is higher), and you purchase the stock again, at a lower price, to return it to the lender.

Still confused? Let’s use a simple example to illustrate this.

You borrow 100 shares of a company, whose shares are currently trading at S$1 per share, because you think that the shares of the company are going to decline soon.

You proceed to sell the stocks for a total of S$100.

Assuming your prediction is correct, and the share price dips to S$0.80 per share the next week, you re-purchase 100 shares to return to the lender, and keep a tidy profit.

This is a fairly advanced strategy, namely because you stand to lose A LOT if you speculate wrongly.

Using the same example, if shares proceed to skyrocket in price to S$10 per share instead of declining in price, you stand to lose more than S$900 from your initial S$100 trade.

Ouch.

Unsolicited advice: Don’t engage in short-selling simply because you have a hunch that a stock may go down in price. Make sure you make well-informed decisions (based on actual data), and be mindful of the risks you’re taking - similar to trading when you believe a stock is on the up.

Margin (or leverage)

“Wow, you’re buying on margin, you must be quite confident!”

Trading on margin refers to enhancing your buying or selling power by borrowing to trade.

The idea is relatively straightforward: you use whatever securities you currently have (or cash) as collateral for a loan, and then you use the combined assets to buy more securities than you otherwise could.

As you are using borrowed money for trading, your gains will be magnified.

Naturally, this loan doesn’t come without a catch. If the market moves against you, your losses will also be magnified, meaning you could lose more than your initial deposit.

Additionally, if your margin account falls below a certain amount (likely due to a losing trade), the broker may initiate a Margin Call.

In a margin call, a provider will demand that you deposit additional cash or securities into the account in order to bring it up to a minimum value, known as the maintenance margin.

If you are unable to do so, you may be forced to sell your securities, regardless of the market price, which may put you in an even deeper loss.

Even more unsolicited advice: Don’t engage in margin trading unless you have done your research and you are really, very, absolutely sure about your investment strategy.

Contract for Difference trading

“I heard you are doing Contract for Difference trading, make sure you can bear the risks!”

A Contract for Difference (CFD) is a form of derivative trading, which enables you to speculate on the rising or falling prices of fast-moving global financial instruments, such as shares, commodities or forex.

Unlike conventional trading, you don’t actually buy or sell the physical asset when you trade CFDs.

Instead, you enter into an agreement with the provider on the ‘price’ of whatever you are buying. As you don’t own the physical share, CFDs open up additional markets to trade outside of traditional shares.

This includes oil, gold, the US dollar, and even commodities like soybeans.

CFDs are also leveraged products. This is effectively the same as trading on margin, meaning that you only need to deposit a small percentage of the full value of the trade in order to open a position.

While CFD trading has the potential to magnify your returns significantly, you may also lose more than the capital deposited, which can be very problematic.

CFD trading can be highly lucrative, as it allows you to amass huge profits, even if you lack significant capital.

However, it is important to bear in mind that CFD is a very risky form of investment, and that losses are most often a part of CFD trading strategies.

Consider using CMC Markets to start your investment journey

Still confused? Totally understandable.

For a beginner, trading and investment may seem really complicated, but with a little bit of research, it’s honestly not rocket science.

This is also something that is really useful for everyone to understand, given how it is vital for us to beat inflation (I assume this is quite important for most people).

If the road ahead seems daunting, no worries.

You can consider using CMC Markets to help you kick-start your investment journey.

CMC Markets is an award-winning trading provider with over 30 years of experience in the industry. The platform allows traders to access competitive spreads and low margins, which will keep your trading costs down.

They also have an app for both Apple and Android users.

Opening an account with CMC Market is free, and new users can open a demo account, where they will be provided virtual money to test out the platform’s features, before they decide to start trading for real.

CMC is also licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), so users can rest easy.

Ultimately, trading is not for the faint of heart, and there are certainly risks involved.

However, if you spend the necessary time to learn more about trading, and you manage your risks carefully, the upsides can be spectacular (for your wallet).

This sponsored article by CMC Markets made the writer wish he spent more time learning about trading, and less time hoping for a magic genie to appear.

Visit cmcmarkets.com.sg for more information.

This advertisement is for information only, not an investment recommendation or financial advice. Losses can exceed your initial deposit. See risk warning/disclosure & other important information on cmcmarkets.com.sg. This advertisement is not reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). CMC Markets is regulated by MAS.

Top image via Unsplash.