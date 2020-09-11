Letterbox master doors at 6 HDB blocks in Chua Chu Kang pried open, SingPost investigating

Numerous letterboxes across various HDB blocks in Chua Chu Kang were found to have been forcibly opened, SingPost revealed in a media statement on Sep. 11.

Suspected to have been tampered with

SingPost was first alerted to the incidents after the a town council staff reported them at around 5:30am.

The master doors of letterboxes at Blocks 706, 707 & 708 at Chua Chu Kang St 53, and Blocks 756, 757 & 758 Choa Chu Kang North 5 were discovered pried open.

Two SingPost inspectors were dispatched to the affected blocks.

There, they realised that the lock mechanisms of the master doors to the letterboxes were damaged and had been tampered with.

Photos show the doors open and residents' mail clearly visible.

The locks have since been repaired and the master doors once again secured as of 7am today.

Letterboxes at other blocks in the vicinity were unaffected.

SingPost suspects this is a potential case of vandalism, and are currently working with the police to investigate.

Residents of the suspected blocks who suspect that their mail has been tampered with can contact the Chua Chu Kang Neighbourhood Police Centre at 1800 765 9999.

SingPost also urged those with information on the incident to contact the police.

A previous incident where a SingPost postman left the master doors unlocked saw the man facing disciplinary action.

Top photo from SingPost