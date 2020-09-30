Man, 23, arrested in Choa Chu Kang after allegedly slicing own arm with object during incident

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after an incident in Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 29.

The man arrested is the person caught on video holding an object and slicing his own arm, while being confronted by another man with a hoe.

The bizarre situation was caught on video and posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page in the evening of the day of the incident.

After the man was seen slicing his own arm, he was rushed by the hoe-holding man and workers in high-visibility vests.

Woman bleeding on face

Another video showed a woman with what appeared to be blood on her face.

An off-duty police officer is said to have been in the vicinity when the incident happened.

The police officer helped defuse the situation.

Police statement

The police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon at around Block 409 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

The man was arrested and taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Complaint Singapore Facebook